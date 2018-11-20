Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina hunting for wedding venues

football

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the Juventus star was seen putting his arm around Georgina while leaving the venue. Reports of their engagement started doing the rounds after the two were seen wearing matching rings last week

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez started their wedding-venue search by visiting the Church of Gran Madre di Dio (Great Mother of God) in Turin, Italy.

Interestingly, parts of the 1969 film, The Italian Job, was shot in the church, which was inaugurated in 1831. Due to its architecture, many feel it reminds them of the Roman Pantheon.

