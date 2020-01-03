Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina seal it with a kiss on New Year! See Photos

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Football superstar and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was not left behind in the New Year celebrations.

The former Real Madrid superstar took to social media site Instagram to share a cute and loved-up picture of him along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The couple are seen locking lips in a romantic photo. Ronaldo wrote, "Happy New Year, my love! 2020 May 2020 be a year full of love, health, peace and success for all! Happy New Year to all!"

Later the footballer even shared a picture spending the New Year with his family and wrote: "It's always good to come back home. #family."

View this post on Instagram It’s always good to come back home ðâ¤ï¸ #family A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) onJan 1, 2020 at 1:07pm PST

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the finest footballers the game has ever seen and is unarguably one of the best in the decade. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the entire past decade in football, with the duo sharing a total of 11 Ballon d'Or awards among them.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates