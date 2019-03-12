Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina to open hair transplant centre

football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to open a hair transplant centre in Madrid on March 18 where his partner Georgina Rodriguez will be one of the managers.

Speaking about the concept of hair transplant, Ronaldo said it's something he is open to doing to himself if there is a need in future. "Of course I'll do it [hair transplant] when I think it's necessary. One's image is an essential tool for being successful. For me, it's fundamental," he told Spanish newspaper ABC. Georgina is excited about her role as manager, said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"There are many women with serious hair complications and it's one of the reasons Georgina wanted to get involved in this project. She's very active and enterprising. She likes to work and this issue, on the one hand, concerns her and on the other hand, motivates her, that's why she wants to be involved," he said.

