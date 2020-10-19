Cristiano Ronaldo: Beat COVID-19 by staying in the sun

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his 240 million Instagram fans to respect but not be scared of COVID-19 after he tested positive last week. He also shared tips to survive the deadly virus.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo, 35, said on an Instagram live session: "The sun helps a lot. People don't have that perception, but it does a lot of good. When I get the chance, I do some sunbathing. In Turin it is more difficult, but I always try to get 20 or 30 minutes of sunshine. I love being on my terrace soaking up the sun, it's very important. Eat well, lots of vegetables, lots of greens and don't abuse sweets to have a strong immune system. I urge you not to be afraid of the virus — face the reality, but respect it."

