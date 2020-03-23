Cristiano Ronaldo can play till age 40, says former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Paulo Ferreira feels the ace Portuguese forward can continue playing until he is 40.

Ronaldo, 35, equalled Serie A's record for scoring in 11 consecutive appearances for Juventus earlier this month. Ferreira has played in four major international competitions with Ronaldo between 2004 and 2010. "I've known Cristiano for a long time," the former right-back told Goal at the London Football Awards.

"His attitude, how professional he is, how hard he works -- they are all outstanding. Until his body doesn't allow him to play anymore, he will stay at this level. And I think he will last for four or five years more. He is still an important player whom everyone respects. He is still feared because he can decide a game," Ferreira added.

"I saw him develop. I played with and against him from the time he was 18 and he deserves to be at this level for everything he has achieved and all the work he has put in. To still be playing at this level at 35, you have to look after yourself. You need to work hard, rest and eat properly. He does all that, so when he says he can go on until 40, I agree. Let's see how his body handles it but if he doesn't get injuries, he can definitely do it,"

