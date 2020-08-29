Cristiano Ronaldo eyes more glory and records

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said Thursday that his "spirit and ambition were as high as ever" as he strives to "break records and conquer the world" next season. The Portuguese forward won his second 'Scudetto' with Juventus, but despite his double against Lyon the Italian giants exited the Champions League to the French club in the last 16. "As I'm getting ready for my third season as a 'Bianconero', my spirit and ambition are as high as ever," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication.

Professionalism. "With all my strength and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records." Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo replaced Maurizio Sarri as coach with the team targeting a tenth consecutive league title in 2021. But the team's failure in the Champions League, which they last lifted in 1996, was a low point for five-time winner Ronaldo, who signed from Real Madrid for 100 million euros in 2018 to help win the trophy.

"Overcoming obstacles," continued Ronaldo of his ambitions for next season which starts on September 19. "Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. "To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way." "We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine!" Ronaldo achieved some landmarks last term becoming the first player to score 10 or more Champions League goals for three different clubs.

He was also the first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, and the first to score 30 or more in a single season in three of Europe's top five leagues. Ronaldo matched another Serie A mark when he scored in 11 consecutive Serie A games, equalling the record of Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella. In total he scored 37 goals in all competitions, a record for a Juventus player in a single campaign. But he fell short in the Serie A scorers' chart with his 31 goals trailing Lazio's Ciro Immobile's 36.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever