Cristiano Ronaldo furious over losing UEFA Player of the Year award to Luka Modric

Real Madrid and Croatia midfield star Modric beat his former teammate Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the prize which was awarded on Thursday in Monaco

Cristiano Ronaldo was hopping mad at losing out to Croatia star Luka Modric for the UEFA Player of the Year, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed yesterday.

Real Madrid and Croatia midfield star Modric beat his former teammate Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the prize which was awarded on Thursday in Monaco. "Yesterday he (Ronaldo) was very angry, and it's only normal," said Allegri. "He scored 15 goals in the Champions League and won the trophy with his teammates.

"The attitude of Ronaldo shows how much he continues to strive and work to be still the best. This is an advantage for us."

