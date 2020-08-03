Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina donates Rs 17 lakh for COVID-19 vaccine research

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Spanish partner, Georgina Rodriguez has donated donated GBP18,000 (approx R17.6 lakh) to an initiative aiming to speed up research for the COVID-19 virus.

She recently Instagrammed a picture showing her support to the #YoMeCorono movement and captioned it: "I also crown myself and join the cause for the COVID-19 vaccine research, doing my bit. #YoMeCorono." According to British tabloid, The Sun, the campaign originated in Spain, which has been badly affected due to the global pandemic. The campaign has raised over £2.1million (approx R20.59 crore).

This is not the first time Goergina has made a charitable contribution in the pandemic. Earlier, she auctioned her designer clothes and other things to help raise funds for Spanish hospitals. She also donated 20,000 masks.

