Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina enjoy private time on yacht

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his summer holidays with partner Georgina Rodriguez on a yacht.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Cristiano, 35, was celebrating winning the Serie A title with Juventus for the second time in a row. He signed for the Italian club in 2018. On Wednesday, he Instagrammed the above picture for his 235 milllion followers and captioned it: "Happy to share these beautiful moments with you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) onAug 12, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

Cristiano was recently photographed on a getaway to San Marino, Italy when Andrea Pirlo took over as the manager of the club after Maurizio Sarri was sacked.

Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League, giving players some time to relax.

