Search

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez buys him Rs 1.5 crore luxury car as birthday gift

Updated: Feb 07, 2020, 08:32 IST | A correspondent |

Georgina posted a video on Instagram revealing her gift to the footballer and wrote: "Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift."

Pics/Instagram account
Pics/Instagram account

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez presented him a luxury car for his 35th birthday on Wednesday.

The Juventus star was pleasantly surprised when she took him to the street after their dinner date in Turin where a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 which cost £114,336 (approx R1.5 crore) was wrapped in a red bow.

Georgina posted a video on Instagram revealing her gift to the footballer and wrote: "Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo posted this picture with partner Georgina and son Cristiano Jr on Instagram and wrote: "It's time to celebrate my birthday. Thanks my love for this amazing surprise."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK