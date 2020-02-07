Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez buys him Rs 1.5 crore luxury car as birthday gift
Georgina posted a video on Instagram revealing her gift to the footballer and wrote: "Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift."
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez presented him a luxury car for his 35th birthday on Wednesday.
The Juventus star was pleasantly surprised when she took him to the street after their dinner date in Turin where a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 which cost £114,336 (approx R1.5 crore) was wrapped in a red bow.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo posted this picture with partner Georgina and son Cristiano Jr on Instagram and wrote: "It's time to celebrate my birthday. Thanks my love for this amazing surprise."
