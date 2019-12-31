Cristiano Ronaldo 'honoured' to win best men's player award for sixth time

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dubai: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ended the year by winning the best men's player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards here.

Ronaldo did not win the Ballon d'Or this year, finishing behind Lionel Messi who bagged it for the record sixth time and Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. But Ronaldo, 34, regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation, got his fourth successive prize at the awards after helping his club Juventus claim the 2018-19 Serie A title in his first season in Italy while also playing a key role in Portugal winning the Nations League.

"Honoured to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family. Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!" he tweeted. England international Lucy Bronze was awarded the best women's player of the year, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named the best manager.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever