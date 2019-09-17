MENU

Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm in love with Georgina, will marry her

Updated: Sep 17, 2019, 09:32 IST | A correspondent

Ronaldo has been dating Georgina since 2016 and has a daughter Alana Martina

Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm in love with Georgina, will marry her
Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed plans to marry his model- girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo, 34, has been dating Georgina, 25, since 2016. They have a daughter Alana Martina, one, together.

"She helped me so much. Of course I'm in love with her. We'll be [ married] one day, for sure. It's my mum's dream as well. So, one day. Why not?" Ronaldo said in an interview with ITV host Piers Morgan.

Giergina Rodgriguez

"It's great. She's my friend. We have conversations. I open my heart to her and she opens her heart to me," he added.

Tags

cristiano ronaldogeorgina rodriguezfootballsports news

