Cristiano Ronaldo In 700th Heaven!

Sporting CP: 5 goals

A young Cristiano Ronaldo, 16, joined Portugal's Sporting CP's 'B' team in 2001 and graduated to the senior side a year later, where he scored two goals in his first season. In the subsequent season, Sporting beat United 3-1, with Ronaldo skillfully setting up the third goal from the right flank. Instantly, United boss and ace talent-spotter Sir Alex Ferguson knew the lad was meant to achieve greater heights at Old Trafford.

Man United: 118 goals

In 2003, Ronaldo, 16, became the most expensive teenage footballer in history when he moved to Old Trafford for a record £12.2 million after just 25 appearances for Sporting CP in the Portuguese Superliga. And after taking over the legendary David Beckham's No. 7 shirt, this was where Ronaldo's mercurial rise in world football kicked off. He spent six seasons here, helping United win the English Premier League thrice and the Champions League once, scoring some brilliant goals. Two particular strikes however stand out for their sheer brilliance. The first was off a free-kick at home against Portsmouth in 2008. Despite dead-ball specialist Rooney being in the side, Ronaldo stepped up and sent the ball past the wall and towering custodian David James from 25 yards out. Rooney was the first to come over and hug Ronaldo for his perfect execution of the knuckleball. The second super strike by Ronaldo in a Red Devils shirt was in a Champions League quarter-final against FC Porto in 2009. Ronaldo picked up a loose ball right in the middle of the Porto half at the Estadio do Dragao and sent a scorcher from 40 yards out, into the top corner of the goal, beating Helton Arruda all ends up.

Real Madrid: 450 goals

Ronaldo landed in Madrid after a world record fee (£80m) in 2009-10. He spent nine seasons here, with Real, winning two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. From close to 500 goals, the following three stand out for his versatility. The first was at home in 2014 v Valencia. Angel di Maria volleyed in a short cross from the left, and Ronaldo, with his back facing the Valencia goal, back-heeled a volley into the goal, displaying exemplary presence of mind. Ronaldo showed off his speed and skills with this next goal in 2016, v Espanyol. He picked up a James Rodriguez pass and sprinted towards the Espanyol goal, with one defender giving chase. He sidestepped him and cut in to beat two more defenders with a body feint, and unleashed a left-footer home. Ronaldo's third super strike was in 2018, against Juventus. He met a Dani Carvajal cross with an overhead kick to shock custodian Gianluigi Buffon and leave Real boss Zinedine Zidane scratching his head on the sidelines.

Juventus: 32 goals

Ronaldo joined Italian giants Juventus in a £88.3 million move in July 2018, and in little over a year, he has already scored almost three dozen goals. The best though has to be the one against his former club Man United in a Champions League tie in Turin last year. An aerial pass from Leonardo Bonucci comes in from over Ronaldo's right shoulder. On the move, Ronaldo lets the ball fall just in front of him before volleying it into past 'keeper David de Gea.

Portugal: 95 goals

The highpoint of Ronaldo's career with Portugal has to be the Euro 2016 title, but in the 2012 edition, he derailed the Netherlands's hopes with a blinder of a strike. Ronaldo receives the ball inside his own half on the left and relays it to his centre-half, who sent it wide out on the right. Meanwhile, Ronaldo sprints over 100 yards straight down towards the Dutch goal and is perfectly placed before, to receive the ball bang in front of the opposition goal. The job is not done yet, though. In one sweet action, Ronaldo cuts the ball back, bringing a Dutch defender to his knees, before sweeping the ball easily past the Dutch 'keeper. Ronaldo's top strike at Euro 2016 was against Hungary. Trailing the Hungarians throughout, Ronaldo meets a cross coming in from the right with a deft flick into the goal, leaving both the defender, who was hounding him, and the goalkeeper near him, stranded.

How Ronaldo got his 700

Right foot 442

Left foot 129

Head 127

Other body parts 2

Penalty kicks 113

Direct free-kicks 55

All-time leading goal-scorers

Josef Bican 05

Romario 772

Pele 767

Ferenc Puskas 746

Gerd Muller 735

Goals per competition

La Liga 312

Champions League 127 Premier League84

World Cup qualifiers 30

Euro qualification 25

Serie A 24

Copa del Rey 22

International friendlies 17

FA Cup 13

Euro Championships 9

FIFA World Cup 7

Club World Cup 8

Spanish Super Cup 4

English League Cup 4

Nations League 3

Primera Liga 3

Portuguese Cup 2

UEFA Super Cup 2

Confed Cup 2

Italian Super Cup 1

UEFA Champions League qualifiers 1

