Cristiano Ronaldo is now 'Superman' on Instagram

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently fighting allegations of assault, has the backing of mother Dolores and sister Katia as he battles for justice. They both posted pictures of Cristiano in a Superman cape on Facebook and Instagram with matching messages.

The Juventus star's family urged fans to show their support for the player. The message read, "I want to see who has the courage to put this picture on the profile for a week and make a chain for him... for Portugal, for him, for ours, for the union of the people.... for justice. He deserves it."

The picture carried two hashtags in Portuguese. One translated to #Ronaldo, we are with you to the end and the other — #Justicacr7 — which means #Justice for CR7, referring to his initials and shirt number.

