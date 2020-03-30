Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus boss agree to pay cut

Juventus announced that they had cut their players' and coach Maurizio Sarri's salaries after all Italian sport was suspended until at least April 3 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros (R752cr) for the 2019-2020 financial year," said a club statement.

Juventus' highly-paid stars include five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Italian champions Juventus, who led second-placed Lazio by a point in Serie A before the suspension of the season, said they had agreed a "reduction" for pay from March until June.

Juve added that should the season be finished later in the year, the players could be paid extra in those months. "Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone," the Turin giants said.

