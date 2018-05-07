Cristiano Ronaldo leads tributes as Alex Ferguson suffers brain haemorrhage

News of his operation was made public by his old club through a statement. "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the statement said



Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo

Messages of goodwill for Sir Alex Ferguson poured in following the news the former Manchester United manager had undergone emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage. News of his operation was made public by his old club through a statement. "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the statement said.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery." Cristiano Ronaldo, who was signed by Ferguson in 2003 and developed into one of the world's finest players in his six years at Old Trafford, led the tribute to his former boss. The Real Madrid forward said on Twitter: "My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss!" Man United great David Beckham, perhaps the most high-profile former player of Ferguson's United reign, offered his support, posting a picture on Instagram of him signing a contract as a teenager alongside Ferguson. Accompanying the picture was the message: "Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family." United club captain Michael Carrick said he was absolutely devastated by the news, while Mike Phelan, who played under Ferguson for United and later served as his assistant, wished his former boss a swift recovery.

Former United forward Wayne Rooney, who now plays for Everton, gave his support to the Ferguson family, tweeting: "Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson" Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who was part of United's treble-winning team in 1999, posted: "Please Be strong Win this one." Sports figures from outside of football also passed on their best wishes. Golfer Justin Rose said the thoughts of all of the European Ryder Cup team were with Ferguson, a keen follower of the sport. Fellow golfer Ian Poulter shared a photograph on his Twitter page of him sitting side-by-side with Sir Alex. He wrote: "Thoughts and prayers go out to Sir Alex Ferguson and family.. wishing him a speedy recovery." Using the hashtag "legend", Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah said: "Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson my support are with family and friends..!!"

