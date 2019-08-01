Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi nominees for Best FIFA Men's Player honour

football

English Premier League side Liverpool, crowned in UEFA Champions League last season, saw Sadio Mane, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in the list, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Lionel Messi

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi are among 10 nominees announced by FIFA on Wednesday in the run for the Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Other contenders for the award were Dutch hopefuls Frenkie de Jong and Juventus' latest recruit Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Juventus' newest player Matthijs de Ligt is of the view that the club's bigwig Cristiano Ronaldo has had no influence on his decision to join the Serie A champions.

"After the Nations League final, I was already sure that I wanted to join Juventus, but it was still a big compliment to have Cristiano ask me to join here but it didn't make the difference," Goal.com quoted De Ligt as saying.

De Ligt said: "I came here because Italy is one of the most traditional countries for defenders. Juventus is a great forwards step for me." Apart from that, the other reason he divulged that made him join Juventus was club's manager Maurizio Sarri.

"I spoke to [Maurizio] Sarri on the phone before coming just to get to know each other. He was one of the reasons that I wanted to join here. I've heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defense," De Ligt said.

Votes by national team captains, national team coaches and selected media, and the fan vote conducted through the FIFA website, are weighted 25 percent each when deciding the final result.

The FIFA award ceremony will be held in Italy, Milan on September 23, 2019.

With inputs from IANS/ANI

