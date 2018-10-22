Cristiano Ronaldo nets record 400th goal but Juventus held

football

But Genoa had a better second half and Bessa's header made it 1-1 in the 67th minute. Napoli took advantage of Juve's slip with a routine win at the Dacia Arena

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrtaes with Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Genoa at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo's 400th goal in Europe's top five leagues was not enough to extend Juventus' perfect start in Serie A to nine games. Instead, Genoa hit back through Daniel Bessa for a 1-1 draw which allowed Napoli to cut the deficit at the top of Serie A to four points with a 3-0 win at Udinese.

