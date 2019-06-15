Cristiano Ronaldo not invited for Sergio Ramos' wedding

football

It is learnt that the two players had a massive fallout when Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid for Italian giants Juventus last year, and have not yet made peace with each other

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio. (Right) Cristiano Ronaldo

Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, 32, who will be marrying TV presenter Pilar Rubio, 40, at a cathedral in his hometown of Seville today, has invited over 500 guests to what is being touted as the ‘wedding of the year’ in Spain, according to Spanish daily Marca.

However, one prominent name missing from the Real Madrid skipper’s list of special invitees is former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. It is learnt that the two players had a massive fallout when Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid for Italian giants Juventus last year, and have not yet made peace with each other.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that England football legend and another former Real Madrid star, David Beckham and wife Victoria have confirmed their attendance for the wedding as have Real’s rival defender Gerard Pique and his pop star partner Shakira. Ramos has booked the iconic band AC/DC to rock the wedding party at a whopping £900,000 (approx R7.9 crore).

