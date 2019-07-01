Cristiano Ronaldo, partner Georgina double date with Michael Jordan and wife

football

Crisiano Ronaldo shared a picture with basketball legend Michael Jordan

Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo Instagrammed this picture alongside girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as they enjoyed a double date with basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto in Monaco recently. The post received a whopping 67 lakh-plus 'likes' within a few hours.

View this post on Instagram ðð A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) onJun 27, 2019 at 1:29pm PDT

Michael Jordan is a former basketball player who was a star in the NBA for his team Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. In 2014, Michae Jordan became the first ever NBA player to become a billionaire. Michael Jordan is also apparently the third richest African-American in the world.

Just last month, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself kissing girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez while relaxing in a pool on Instagram. He captioned the picture, "Amore mio", which translates to 'My Love'. The Portuguese footballer, who recently won the UEFA Nations League, was holidaying in St Tropez, France.

Another controversy was when reports surfaced that Cristiano Ronaldo was not invited to his former Real Madrid teammate and good friend Sergio Ramos's wedding.

Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, 32, who married TV presenter Pilar Rubio, 40, at a cathedral in his hometown of Seville, had invited over 500 guests to what was touted as the ‘wedding of the year’ in Spain.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates