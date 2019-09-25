Cristiano Ronaldo: Patience, persistence separate pro from amateur

Turin: Juventus and Portugal star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday said patience and persistence are the two characteristics that separate the professional from the amateur.

"Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur. Everything that is big today started small. You can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true," Ronaldo said in a tweet with a picture of him relaxing at home and reading a book.

On Monday, Ronaldo chose to stay away from the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Milan's Teatro alla Scala where his arch-rival and Argentine Lionel Messi won the men's best player.

Ronaldo and Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk were the other contenders but Messi was a surprise pick as the FC Barcelona frontman edged out Van Dijk who won the UEFA player's award last month after helping Liverpool to win the Champions League title last season.

Ronaldo has won the award in 2016 and 2017, with Croatian Luka Modric beating both Messi and Ronaldo last year to win it. Messi won the prize for the first time since it was created in 2016.

