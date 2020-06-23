Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala score as Juventus ease past Bologna in Serie A

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) stands between Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (L) and Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic prior to shooting a free kick during the Italian Serie A football match Bologna vs Juventus on June 22, 2020 at the Renato-Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna. Pic/AFP

Juventus bounced back from their Coppa Italia final defeat by winning 2-0 at Bologna in Serie A, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and a stunner from Paulo Dybala.

It was the first Serie A fixture for league leaders Juventus as Italy's top flight restarted after months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Old Lady entered Monday's game with one point lead over second-placed Lazio, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Bianconeri came into the match after losing to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final a couple of days back. Federico Bernardeschi started in a three-man forward line spearheaded by Dybala.

The away side broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Matthijs de Ligt was tripped in the box, and talisman Ronaldo kept his cool to convert from the spot.

Juventus extended their lead in the 36th minute with a piece of magic as Bernardeschi's smart back-heel found Dybala who unleashed an unstoppable effort from the edge of the box with both power and precision.

Juventus left-back Mattia De Sciglio then picked up an injury, making way for Danilo in the 64th minute. Reports suggested that the Italian international would be sidelined for at least 15 days.

Ronaldo found the net again in the 89th minute, but the goal was chalked off as Douglas Costa was offside in the build-up.

Juventus finished the match with ten men as Danilo was sent off in the dying minutes, meaning coach Maurizio Sarri will have no recognized left-backs at his disposal for Juve's next game at home to Lecce on June 26.

Elsewhere in Serie A, AC Milan claimed a 4-1 away win over relegation-threatened Lecce.

Marco Mancosu's penalty after the break canceled out Samuel Castillejo's opener for Milan, but goals from Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao saw the away side register a convincing win.

In the day's other fixture, Fiorentina and Brescia shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

