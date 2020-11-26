Cristiano Ronaldo plans to open luxury hotel in Manchester

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has plans to open a luxury hotel in Manchester. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ronaldo, 35, has received planning permission to build 11 storey high-end lifestyle hotel.

The hotel is due to open in 2023 and will have 150 rooms plus a ground floor lounge bar and a roof terrace, open to the public and guests. Ronaldo's new venture will see him compete with old Manchester United friends Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, who jointly own two hotels in the city. His hotel will be in Manchester's Northern Quarter and has been described as four star plus.

The hotel group announced: "It couldn't be more appropriate — after all, this is the city where Cristiano Ronaldo started his international career in Man United back in 2003 and where he first used No. 7." The Juventus star already has hotels in his hometown of Funchal in Madeira and in Lisbon.

