Cristiano Ronaldo reveals making love to girlfriend Georgina is better than 'best ever goal'

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed in an interview that his 'best-ever goal' in his entire football career does not compare to his time between the sheets with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The 34-year-old star striker recently spoke in an interview and revealed that his overhead kick during his time at Real Madrid against his current club Juventus is the best goal he has ever scored.

According to a report by The Sun, Ronaldo spoke in an interview wit Piers Morgan revealing his finest goal ever. Ronaldo said, "I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn’t done this. I thought, ‘Finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping."

However, Ronaldo also went on to reveal that his best goal does not even compare to the lovemaking sessions he has with girlfriend Georgina. The Portuguese footballer began dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2016. The couple have a daughter named Alana Martina together. But, Ronaldo also raises his three other kids with Georgina. Ronaldo and Georgina live together with the kids in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 292 games for Real Madrid from 2009-2018 and scored a total of 292 goals. Ronaldo has played 34 games for Juventus and scored 22 goals.

