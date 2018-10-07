Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus against Udinese

football

The Portuguese forward scored the second goal for the Italian champions after 37 minutes

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he warms up before the Italian Serie A football match Udinese Calcio vs Juventus FC at the Dacia Arena stadium in Udine on October 6, 2018. - Cristiano Ronaldo, embroiled in rape allegations, will start for Juventus today the Serie A game against Udinese, the Italian champions said. US police on October 1, 2018 re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the former five-time Ballon d'Or winner raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009. The Portuguese forward has strenuously denied the accusations. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo, embroiled in rape allegations, scored for Juventus in Saturday's Serie A game against Udinese. The Portuguese forward scored the second goal for the Italian champions after 37 minutes.

US police on Monday re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009. Ronaldo has strenuously denied the claims, and Juventus have so far stood behind the 33-year-old superstar, who moved to Turin in the summer in a 100 million euro ($115 million) deal from Real Madrid. His goal on Saturday was his fourth this season for Juventus.

