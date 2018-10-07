Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus against Udinese
The Portuguese forward scored the second goal for the Italian champions after 37 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo, embroiled in rape allegations, scored for Juventus in Saturday's Serie A game against Udinese. The Portuguese forward scored the second goal for the Italian champions after 37 minutes.
US police on Monday re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009. Ronaldo has strenuously denied the claims, and Juventus have so far stood behind the 33-year-old superstar, who moved to Turin in the summer in a 100 million euro ($115 million) deal from Real Madrid. His goal on Saturday was his fourth this season for Juventus.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
This is how Zaheer Khan won Sagarika Ghatge's heart