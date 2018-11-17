Cristiano Ronaldo set to marry girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

football

Ron with the ring at ATP Finals

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to marry his girlfriend of two years, Georgina Rodriguez, according to a report in Portugal's popular newspaper Correio da Manha. She said "yes" and even tried some wedding dresses.

The couple currently stay in Italy and have daughter Alana Martina together. Georgina, who has supported the footballer over claims that he raped an American woman in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, is also raising Ronaldo's kids — Cristiano Jr, eight and twins Eva and Mateo, one.



Georgina Rodriguez

The duo were seen wearing matching new rings during a recent romantic dinner.

They sported the rings even when they took Cristiano Jr to watch the men's singles match of the ATP World Tour Finals between Novak Djokovic and John Isner at the O2 Arena in London on Monday. "Cristiano has already asked Gio [Georgina Rodriguez] to marry him and the wedding will take place, but few people know the details. All that is known at the moment is that she has already tried some wedding dresses," a source told the Portuguese newspaper.



Georgina with her ring. PIC/Instagram

Georgina first sparked engagement rumours at the 2018 World Cup in Russia when she wore £615,000 (approx R5.6 crore) diamond ring.

