Cristiano Ronaldo poses with girlfriend Georgina and his 4 kids in Juventus jerseys

football

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted this picture on Instagram with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids wearing matching football jerseys after his ÃÂÃÂ£ 99m transfer to Juventus

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted this picture on Instagram with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids — twins Eva Maria and Mateo, one, daughter Alana Martina, eight months and Cristiano Jr, eight, wearing matching football jerseys after his £99m transfer to Juventus. "The Juventus family! Until the end," he captioned the family photograph.

Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus and the Portugal national team. Often considered the best player in the world and regarded by many as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo has a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards, the most for a European player, and is the first player to win four European Golden Shoes. He has won 26 trophies in his career, including five league titles, five UEFA Champions League titles and one UEFA European Championship. A prolific goalscorer, Ronaldo holds the records for most official goals scored in Europe's top-five leagues, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA European Championship, as well as those for most assists in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA European Championship. He has scored over 670 senior career goals for club and country.

On 10 July 2018, Ronaldo signed a four-year contract with Italian club Juventus after completing a €100 million transfer, plus solidarity contributions to Ronaldo's youth clubs and an additional €12 million in other fees. The transfer was the highest ever for a player over 30 years old, and the highest ever paid by an Italian club. Upon signing, Ronaldo cited his need for a new challenge as his rationale for departing Real Madrid. Ronaldo made his official debut for Juventus in their opening Serie A match on 18 August, a 3–2 away win over Chievo.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates