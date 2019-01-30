Cristiano Ronaldo shares picture, wishes girlfriend Georgina on her birthday

football

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself with partner Georgina Rodriguez on the latter's birthday, with a caption which read, "Congratulations to the most wonderful woman that God could put my way"

Georgina Rodriguez celebrated her 25th birthday on January 27, 2019.

Georgia Rodriguez and Cristiano were first linked in November of 2016 when they were spotted together at Disneyland in Paris. It is believed they first met when Ronaldo saw her in the VIP area of a fashion event.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been in such a serious relationship ever before. The same was emphasized when Georgina gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby girl, who is also Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth child.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a dream run in Juventus colours, ever since joining the Italian club last year. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 17 goals so far in 28 matches for Juventus this season, apart from also providing 5 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form will be crucial in Juventus' pursuit of UEFA Champions League glory this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo along with Lionel Messi has been termed as the two best footballers in the last decade with both the players holding 5 Ballon d'Or awards each.

Cristiano Ronaldo with 85 goals for Portugal is the highest goalscorer currently active in international football.

