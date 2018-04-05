Cristiano Ronaldo should score from 40 metres: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

But he should try it from 40 metres." Ibrahimovic marked his LA Galaxy debut with a spectacular long-range strike â part of a match-winning brace against LAFC



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning over-head strike against Juventus — but did so in his own inimitable style. "It was a nice goal," he said.

"But he should try it from 40 metres." Ibrahimovic marked his LA Galaxy debut with a spectacular long-range strike — part of a match-winning brace against LAFC — but might also have been referencing his wonderful overhead attempt for Sweden against England in 2012. The striker scored all four goals for his country in a 4-2 win over the Three Lions in Stockholm.

