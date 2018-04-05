Cristiano Ronaldo should score from 40 metres: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Apr 05, 2018, 11:00 IST | Goal.com

But he should try it from 40 metres." Ibrahimovic marked his LA Galaxy debut with a spectacular long-range strike â part of a match-winning brace against LAFC

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning over-head strike against Juventus — but did so in his own inimitable style. "It was a nice goal," he said.

"But he should try it from 40 metres." Ibrahimovic marked his LA Galaxy debut with a spectacular long-range strike — part of a match-winning brace against LAFC — but might also have been referencing his wonderful overhead attempt for Sweden against England in 2012. The striker scored all four goals for his country in a 4-2 win over the Three Lions in Stockholm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

zlatan ibrahimoviccristiano ronaldofootball
Go to top