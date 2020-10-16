Cristiano Ronaldo violated COVID-19 protocol: Italy's sports minister

Cristiano Ronaldo could have violated Italian COVID-19 measures by returning to Turin from Portugal after testing positive, Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday. "Yes, I think so, if there were no specific authorisations from the health authority," Spadafora said when asked whether the Portuguese star's return had breached COVID-19 rules.

Ronaldo left the Portuguese team near Lisbon on Wednesday to fly back to Northern Italy on his private jet. "Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his isolation at his home," Juventus said. Ronaldo was asymptomatic after testing positive on Monday, the day after Portugal drew 0-0 with France in Paris.

However, the incident renewed controversy over his departure, which local health authorities said breached virus protocols after two Juven staff members tested positive. "At the moment, the protocols in force for the sports championships, both for Serie A football and for the sports associations and clubs are valid as long as they are respected," said Spadafora.

"And if there is someone who does not respect them, then the cases that we read in the news are created. If they are respected, and if the general situation of the country allows it, I hope that leagues at all levels can continue in the best possible way in the interest of the players, staff, but also all sports fans in Italy."

