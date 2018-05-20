Cristiano Ronaldo voted Man United's best-ever EPL player

The vote was organised to mark United's 1,000th game in the English Premier League -- the 1-0 win over Watford last weekend. Ronaldo, rated as one of the best footballers of all time, moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2003



Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted Manchester United's greatest English Premier League (EPL) player by the supporters of the former European champions, a report said. According to ESPNFC, Ronaldo, who now plays for Real Madrid, beat Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes to top a fans' poll of players from the English Premier League era.

The vote was organised to mark United's 1,000th game in the English Premier League -- the 1-0 win over Watford last weekend. Ronaldo, rated as one of the best footballers of all time, moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

He jumped ship to Spanish giants Real in 2009 after scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the Red Devils. Ronaldo bagged eight major trophies, including three English Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008 with United.

