Search

Cristiano Ronaldo's 65-year-old mom Dolores 'stable and recovering' after stroke

Updated: Mar 04, 2020, 14:39 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Ronaldo's Serie A side Juventus is currently enjoying some time off as their last match was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The team is next slated to play against Bologna on Sunday, March 8

Cristiano Ronaldo's family on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo's family on Instagram

Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday provided a health update on his mother and said that she is now in a stable condition. "Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in the hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time," Ronaldo tweeted.

Ronaldo had flown home to Madeira as his mother was rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Goal.com had reported. 65-year-old Dolores Aveiro was admitted to Dr. Nelio Mendonca Hospital. She had a blood clot removed from an artery and is being kept under observation.

Ronaldo's Serie A side Juventus is currently enjoying some time off as their last match was postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The team is next slated to play against Bologna on Sunday, March 8.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK