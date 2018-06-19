Cristiano Ronaldo's bust replaced at Madeira airport

The bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madeira airport which gained cult popularity has been replaced

The new (left) and old bust of Ronaldo

The bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madeira airport which gained cult popularity has been replaced. The sculpture of the Portugal and Real Madrid forward gained worldwide attention when it was installed last year at the airport, which is also known as Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport. The new statue is not to everyone’s taste though, with a petition launched online to have the heavily mocked previous version put back in place.

"This bust is much better than the other one, that's what everyone thinks," Hugo Aveiro, brother of the five-time Ballon d'or, winner, told the Diario de Noticias da Madeira newspaper. "A Spanish sculptor offered this new bust ... so good that we decided to change it," he added.

The original was swapped Friday at the request of the Real Madrid superstar's entourage, according to local media. The original, by local artist Emanuel Santos, was unveiled 16 months ago at a ceremony to rename the airport after one of Madeira's most famous sons, CR7 having been born in the capital Funchal. But it was widely mocked, not least for its grimacing smile. "The CR7 museum asked us to replace the bust in tribute to the athlete and we felt we ought to change it," airport director Duarte Ferreira explained.

The Ronaldo museum opened in 2013 and a year later it unveiled a 3.40 metres (10 feet) statue which also caused some mirth owing to its figure-hugging shorts. While his home island concentrates on his likenesses the real Ronaldo is busy at the World Cup. He notched a hat trick to earn a point against Spain a few hours after the airport bust was exchanged.

-with agency inputs

