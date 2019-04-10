Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness crucial for Juve against Ajax

football

But coach Massimiliano Allegri remains confident Cristiano Ronaldo, will be ready for Wednesday's game in Amsterdam

Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to fitness could be vital to Juventus's bid to end their Champions League drought going back 23 years as they head to Ajax with uncertainty over whether their superstar will play or not.

Ronaldo hasn't played for the Serie A leaders since scoring a hat-trick that saw Juve come back from a 0-2 first-leg deficit to knock out Atletico Madrid last month. He was rested in the subsequent 2-0 league defeat at Genoa and then picked up a thigh injury on international duty with Portugal two weeks ago. But coach Massimiliano Allegri remains confident Ronaldo, 34, will be ready for Wednesday's game in Amsterdam.

"He [Ronaldo] always feels ready. We are confident of having him at Ajax on Wednesday," said Allegri. Portuguese teammate Joao Cancelo believes that Ronaldo will be present. "Cristiano's training, he's a serious professional. He has committed himself to do everything possible to be there and help the team," right-back Cancelo told Sky Sport Italia.

