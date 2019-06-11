Cristiano Ronaldo's girl Georgina congratulates him with a kiss

football

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a message for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on social media after Portugal lift the inaugural UEFA Nations League on Sunday. Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 in Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Yesterday, Rodriguez shared this black and white picture of her kissing him and the couple holding the trophy to her 11 million Instagram followers and wrote: "The love of my life! I congratulate you on another achievement in your career. You're the best. #thebest #uefa #portugal @cristiano."

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has still got ambitions playing for the Portugal national team in world football. Speaking to a Portuguese TV channel RTP, Ronaldo said, "Portugal has won important things like Euro 2016 and now the Nations League. It may seem like an easy job but it's hard, it takes a lot of dedication and willingness,"

"As long as I have the strength and motivation, I will continue to represent the colours of Portugal. When I am with the national team I feel like at home."

"I have been with the national team for 16 years and I still feel the same enthusiasm as when I was 18 years old," he added. "I will always give my best and the Portuguese are always on my side so I thank them for their enthusiasm for me. I try to match that with good performances, goals, and help Portugal win trophies."

