Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina bullied by incessant trolls after Portugal exit

Angry critics have blamed Georgina for Portugal's 1-2 defeat in Saturday's match

Georgina Rodriguez watches the Uruguay v Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday; (inset) Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Pics/AFP

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has been targeted by trolls as Portugal were ousted from the FIFA World Cup after losing to Uruguay in the pre-quarterfinals. Angry critics have blamed Georgina for Portugal's 1-2 defeat in Saturday's match.



Cristiano Ronaldo

"Yep, your boyfriend is going home now. Bye bye Portugal", one user wrote. "Your greatest mistake was to visit matches. You're not lucky," another post read.

