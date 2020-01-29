Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina calls him 'husband', sparks marriage speculation

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has sparked off speculation that the couple may have tied the knot secretly after she referred him as her husband.

Juventus star Ronaldo recently denied reports that he had married Georgina in a secret ceremony. But Georgina once again fuelled speculation with a social media post on her 26th birthday recently.

She Instagrammed a picture with Ronaldo and his kids, and captioned it: "Happy 26 for me, very happy. I can't ask life more. Just a lot of health for my family and me and to always enjoy them," she wrote. " Thank you all for your congratulations, flowers and love. And Thank you to my husband for giving me the best of life, our children. I love you," she added.

The couple have been dating since 2016.

