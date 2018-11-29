Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina goes Christmas shopping with his kids

football

Footabll superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has already begun decorating her house in Torino, Italy for Christmas.

Yesterday, she posted these pictures on Instagram with Ronaldo's four kids — Cristiano Jr, twins Eva Maria and Mateo and Alana Martina and wrote: "How we enjoyed yesterday buying the Christmas decoration for our new home in Torino !!! We felt great satisfaction of knowing that we were contributing a good cause. We are happy to collaborate with the ADISCO association that donates 100% of what it sells to REGINA MARGHERITA HOSPITAL. What a beautiful time, family togetherness, warmth, love, love. We must never forget those who REALLY need it. @cristiano."

