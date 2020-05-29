Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina reveals what has shaped up her body

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on how ballet has played an integral part in her well being.

In a recent interview with Portugal's Women's Health magazine, she spoke on what it is like to train alongside Cristiano and also shared some secrets to stay fit.

"Ballet has shaped my body and personality. The discipline that dance demanded of me is not only reflected in my body, but also in my way of being," she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, she found it embarrassing initially to workout alongside her lover. "I was embarrassed to train with Cristiano, imagine having to train in the same space as the best player in the world..." Georgina also spoke about how she overcame initial hiccups. Now, the couple even train with their kids around.

Georgina shared a picture of the cover of the May-June issue of the magazine with her 18.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: "For the first time on a Portuguese magazine cover that has a lot to do with my lifestyle."

