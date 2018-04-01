Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez doesn't want any more kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Rodriguez says she doesn't want more children with Real Madrid superstar



Georgina Rodriguez

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his wish of having seven kids to match the number of Ballon d'Or he intends to win, but his girlfriend doesn't seem to agree with him on that. The former model has reportedly claimed she does not want any more children with the footballer.

Rodriguez, 23, gave birth to her's and Ronaldo's first child, Alana Martina, last November. Asked where she sees herself in 10 years time, Rodriguez told XL Semanal magazine: "I see myself with my [four] children older. I do not see myself with more children." Last November, Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times, said: "I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can."

Ronaldo has three other children from surrogate mothers — Cristiano Jr, seven, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo. Meanwhile, Rodriguez also reacted to becoming the most-followed Spanish woman on social media. She has 4.2million Instagram followers.

She said: "I do not know why [I have so many] because I do not pay much attention to social media. I like to enjoy the moment."

