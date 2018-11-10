Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina unveils new family cat

football

The Sphynx cat is a breed known for its lack of fur. It was developed through selective breeding, starting in the 1960s. Sphynxes are known for their extroverted behaviour

Juventus superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez unveiled a new addition to their family - a £2,600 (Rs 2.45 lakh) bald sphynx cat. Georgina, 23, posted the picture of the pet on Instagram and captioned it, "Good morning with joy."



Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

