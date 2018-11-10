Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina unveils new family cat

Nov 10, 2018, 07:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Sphynx cat is a breed known for its lack of fur. It was developed through selective breeding, starting in the 1960s. Sphynxes are known for their extroverted behaviour

Juventus superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez unveiled a new addition to their family - a £2,600 (Rs 2.45 lakh) bald sphynx cat. Georgina, 23, posted the picture of the pet on Instagram and captioned it, "Good morning with joy."

The Sphynx cat is a breed known for its lack of fur. It was developed through selective breeding, starting in the 1960s. Sphynxes are known for their extroverted behaviour. According to Wikipedia they display a high level of energy, intelligence, curiosity, and affection towards their owners.

