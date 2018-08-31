Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Kevin Trapp's fiancee make heads turn in Venice

football

Izabel Goulart, footballer Kevin Trapp's fiancee and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, made heads turn when they arrived at the opening ceremony of the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande in the Italian city on Wednesday.

While Brazilian supermodel Goulart, 33, chose to step out in a glittering silver gown with a plunging neckline for the do, Rodriguez, 24, opted for a strapless ballgown, which featured a lacy black bodysuit and a racy semi-sheer lace skirt.

Ronaldo's girlfriend Rodriguez continued to wear a ring on her wedding finger, which first sparked engagement rumours in September last year. Rodriguez, who welcomed the Juventus star's fourth child, Alana Martina, in November last year, arrived to the film festival alone with Ronaldo presumably at the training ground ahead of this weekend's clash with Parma.

The couple are also parents to twins Eva Maria and Mateo, as well as Cristiano Jr, eight. Meanwhile, Goulart took to social media to share the news of her engagement to Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Trapp in this July.

