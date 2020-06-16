Cristiano Ronaldo's guilty pleasure is feasting on pizza with son

Portugal's superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his guilty pleasure is eating pizza with his son.

The Juventus footballer is one of the fittest athletes in the world and regularly shares pictures of his toned physique.

And despite adhering to a strict diet, the five-time FIFA's best player award winner occasionally takes out time for a pizza with his son Cristiano Jr.

"The key is to take care of your body, train, do your recovery and eat properly, although sometimes I do eat pizza with my son. Otherwise, it would be boring," Ronaldo, 35, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid star said he was skinny when he joined Manchester United in 2003.

"It's true, I was skinny. I had no muscle. So I made a decision at 11, I knew I had a lot of talent, but I decided that I was going to work harder than everybody,"

he added.

