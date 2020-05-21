Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez helps him get perfect braids

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gave him a braided look, as he returned to Juventus training on Tuesday in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, spent the lockdown in his native Madeira, Portugal for almost two months before returning to Italy with his family earlier this month.

Georgina recently shared this picture (extreme right) with her 18.2 million followers and captioned it: "I love to pamper my loves. This afternoon I practice with braids [this model knows how to stay still]."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo posted this picture (right) flaunting his new look and wrote: "When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties. #backontrack #beresponsible."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina began dating in 2017 and they have a daughter together named Alana Martina. Ronaldo is also father to twin daughters via surrogacy.

