Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina looks stunning at awards show

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in this cream and gold outfit worn at the 10th edition of Dubai Globe Football Awards on Thursday, where Ronaldo won the Best Player of the Year 2018 Award and the 433 Fans' Award. Pics/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Italian club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team. Often considered the best player in the world and regarded by many as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo has a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards, the most for a European player, and is the first player to win four European Golden Shoes. He has won 26 trophies in his career, including five league titles, five UEFA Champions League titles and one UEFA European Championship.

A prolific goalscorer, Ronaldo holds the records for most official goals scored in Europe's top-five leagues (409), the UEFA Champions League (121), the UEFA European Championship (9), as well as those for most assists in the UEFA Champions League (34) and the UEFA European Championship (6). He has scored over 690 senior career goals for club and country.

