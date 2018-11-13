Cristiano Ronaldo's 'princess' daughter Alana turns one

football

Cristiano Ronaldo with twins Eva, Mateo and little sister Alana Martina

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, Eva and Mateo are all smiles as they celebrate their little sister Alana Martina's (centre) first birthday yesterday. Ronaldo Instagrammed this picture and wrote: "Happy birthday, dear princess! One year of bliss! Love you!"

Born and raised on the Portuguese island of Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed with a racing heart at age 15. He underwent an operation to treat his condition, and began his senior club career playing for Sporting CP, before signing with Manchester United at age 18 in 2003.

After winning his first trophy, the FA Cup, during his first season in England, Cristiano helped United win three successive Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup. By age 22, he had received Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year nominations and at age 23, he won his first Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards. In 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of the most expensive association football transfer when he moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in a transfer worth €94 million (£80 million).

