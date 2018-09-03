Cristiano Ronaldo's son outshines dad with four goals on Juventus debut

football

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who scored four goals in his debut for Juventus's U-9 team. Wearing the No.7 of his famous dad, Ronaldo Jr, eight, scored a brace in either half in a 5-1 win against Lucento, watched by Ronaldo's partner Georgina

Ronaldo Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nothing is going right for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo since his summer move to Italian champions Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who lost out to Luka Modric for the UEFA Player of the Year award during the week, drew another blank for a third straight Serie A game on Saturday as he chases his first goal for his new club.

Liberated by his departure his former Real Madrid teammates have gone on a goal spree and now he has even been outshone by his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who scored four goals in his debut for Juventus's U-9 team. Wearing the No.7 of his famous dad, Ronaldo Jr, eight, scored a brace in either half in a 5-1 win against Lucento, watched by Ronaldo's partner Georgina, according to media reports in Italy yesterday.

Ronaldo has failed to score in his first three competitive games for Juventus, including Saturday's 2-1 win at Parma. Real Madrid are not suffering following the exit of their record all-time goal scorer, earning three wins from three games after thrashing Leganes 4-1 on Saturday thanks to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. "Three more points! Good teamwork," Ronaldo tweeted after the game in Parma as his team sealed maximum points from three games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever