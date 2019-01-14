Critics' Choice Awards 2019: Christian Bale wins big

hollywood

Just a week after the 2019 Golden Globes, another award show took place over the weekend - 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, which aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories

Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor In A Movie onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Pic/AFP

The year has begun on a good note for 'Vice' actor Christian Bale! Days after his Golden Globes win, Bale took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Film for his role as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's political satire. The film traces the politician's rise to power.

While accepting the trophy at the 24th annual awards ceremony, the 44-year-old said, "I guess time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy, but it's really a tragedy."

The 'Dark Knight' actor took to stage again to accept the Best Actor award. "When you can only do really one thing in your life it's great to be recognized for it," Bale said, thanking the actors around him.

Taye Diggs hosted this year's ceremony which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here's the complete list of winners:

FILM

-BEST PICTURE

Roma

-BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

-BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale - Vice

-BEST ACTRESS

Glenn Close - The Wife (TIE)

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born (TIE)

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

-BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

-BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

-BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

-BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth Carter - Black Panther

-BEST FILM EDITING

Tom Cross - First Man

-BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Vice

-BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Black Panther

-BEST SONG

'Shallow'- A Star Is Born

-BEST SCORE

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

-BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Black Panther

-BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

-Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

-BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Roma

-BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

-BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Favourite

-BEST ACTION MOVIE

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

-BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

A Quiet Place

-BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

-BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale - Vice

-BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

TELEVISION

-BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Americans

-BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

-BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Noah Emmerich - The Americans

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Thandie Newton - Westworld

-BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader - Barry

-BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler - Barry

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

-BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

-BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

-BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (TIE)

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (TIE)

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

-BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman

