Critics' Choice Awards 2019: Christian Bale wins big
Just a week after the 2019 Golden Globes, another award show took place over the weekend - 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, which aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories
The year has begun on a good note for 'Vice' actor Christian Bale! Days after his Golden Globes win, Bale took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Film for his role as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's political satire. The film traces the politician's rise to power.
While accepting the trophy at the 24th annual awards ceremony, the 44-year-old said, "I guess time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy, but it's really a tragedy."
The 'Dark Knight' actor took to stage again to accept the Best Actor award. "When you can only do really one thing in your life it's great to be recognized for it," Bale said, thanking the actors around him.
Taye Diggs hosted this year's ceremony which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Here's the complete list of winners:
FILM
-BEST PICTURE
Roma
-BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
-BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale - Vice
-BEST ACTRESS
Glenn Close - The Wife (TIE)
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born (TIE)
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
-BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Paul Schrader - First Reformed
-BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
-BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
-BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth Carter - Black Panther
-BEST FILM EDITING
Tom Cross - First Man
-BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Vice
-BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Black Panther
-BEST SONG
'Shallow'- A Star Is Born
-BEST SCORE
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
-BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Black Panther
-BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
-Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
-BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Roma
-BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
-BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Favourite
-BEST ACTION MOVIE
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
-BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place
-BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
-BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale - Vice
-BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
TELEVISION
-BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Americans
-BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
-BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Noah Emmerich - The Americans
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Thandie Newton - Westworld
-BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader - Barry
-BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler - Barry
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
-BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
-BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
-BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (TIE)
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (TIE)
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
-BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
'Bajirao Mastani' wins big at 61st Filmfare Awards