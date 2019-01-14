Critics' Choice Awards: The full list of winners

hollywood

Amy Adams (L) and Patricia Arquette accept the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Pic/AFP

Just a week after the 2019 Golden Globes, another award show took place over the weekend--2019 Critics' Choice Awards. The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories.

The big prize of the night went to the Netflix drama 'Roma', which won the Best Picture and Best Director awards. It was also a big night for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'. Darren Criss won the best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series for his role as Andrew Cunanan and the show took home the award for best-limited series.



Best supporting actress winner for "If Beale Could Talk" Regina King poses in the press room during the 24th Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar Santa Monica airport on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Pic/AFP

Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who each won Golden Globe awards one week ago, were again awarded for their respective performances in 'Green Book' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.

Lady Gaga won the first award of the night for best song for her collaboration 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born'. She then went on to tie for best actress in a motion picture with Glenn Close, who won for her performance in 'The Wife'.

However, that wasn't the only category with a double win. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette too tied for best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series.

The historical comedy-drama 'The Favourite', starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, took the lead with 14 nominations and took home the award for best acting ensemble.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Film

Best Picture

Roma

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Best Actor

Christian Bale - Vice

Best Actress

Glenn Close - The Wife (TIE)

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born (TIE)

Best Supoorting Actor

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Original screenplay

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter - Black Panther

Best Film Editing

Tom Cross - First Man

Best Hair and Makeup

Vice

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Black Panther

Best Song

'Shallow' - A Star Is Born

Best Score

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Best Visual Effects

Black Panther

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Roma

Best young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Best Acting Ensemble

The Favourite

Best Action Movie

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Best Sci-fi Or Horror Movie

A Quiet Place

Best Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor In A Comedy

Christian Bale - Vice

Best Actress in A Comedy

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Television

Best Drama Series

The Americans

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Noah Emmerich - The Americans

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Best Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Acor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Henry Winkler - Barry

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Movie Made For Television

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (TIE)

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (TIE)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Best Animated Series

BoJack Horseman

