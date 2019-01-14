Critics' Choice Awards: The full list of winners
The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories
The big prize of the night went to the Netflix drama 'Roma', which won the Best Picture and Best Director awards. It was also a big night for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'. Darren Criss won the best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series for his role as Andrew Cunanan and the show took home the award for best-limited series.
Best supporting actress winner for "If Beale Could Talk" Regina King poses in the press room during the 24th Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar Santa Monica airport on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Pic/AFP
Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who each won Golden Globe awards one week ago, were again awarded for their respective performances in 'Green Book' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.
Lady Gaga won the first award of the night for best song for her collaboration 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born'. She then went on to tie for best actress in a motion picture with Glenn Close, who won for her performance in 'The Wife'.
However, that wasn't the only category with a double win. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette too tied for best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series.
The historical comedy-drama 'The Favourite', starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, took the lead with 14 nominations and took home the award for best acting ensemble.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Film
Best Picture
Roma
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Best Actor
Christian Bale - Vice
Best Actress
Glenn Close - The Wife (TIE)
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born (TIE)
Best Supoorting Actor
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Original screenplay
Paul Schrader - First Reformed
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter - Black Panther
Best Film Editing
Tom Cross - First Man
Best Hair and Makeup
Vice
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Black Panther
Best Song
'Shallow' - A Star Is Born
Best Score
Justin Hurwitz - First Man
Best Visual Effects
Black Panther
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Roma
Best young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
Best Acting Ensemble
The Favourite
Best Action Movie
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Best Sci-fi Or Horror Movie
A Quiet Place
Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor In A Comedy
Christian Bale - Vice
Best Actress in A Comedy
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Television
Best Drama Series
The Americans
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Noah Emmerich - The Americans
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Acor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Movie Made For Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (TIE)
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (TIE)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman
