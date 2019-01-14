Critics' Choice Awards: The full list of winners

Jan 14, 2019, 14:55 IST | ANI

The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories

Critics' Choice Awards: The full list of winners
Amy Adams (L) and Patricia Arquette accept the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Pic/AFP

Just a week after the 2019 Golden Globes, another award show took place over the weekend--2019 Critics' Choice Awards. The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories.

The big prize of the night went to the Netflix drama 'Roma', which won the Best Picture and Best Director awards. It was also a big night for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'. Darren Criss won the best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series for his role as Andrew Cunanan and the show took home the award for best-limited series.

Best supporting actress winner for "If Beale Could Talk" Regina King poses in the press room during the 24th Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar Santa Monica airport on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Pic/AFP
Best supporting actress winner for "If Beale Could Talk" Regina King poses in the press room during the 24th Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar Santa Monica airport on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Pic/AFP

Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who each won Golden Globe awards one week ago, were again awarded for their respective performances in 'Green Book' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.

Lady Gaga won the first award of the night for best song for her collaboration 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born'. She then went on to tie for best actress in a motion picture with Glenn Close, who won for her performance in 'The Wife'.

However, that wasn't the only category with a double win. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette too tied for best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series.

The historical comedy-drama 'The Favourite', starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, took the lead with 14 nominations and took home the award for best acting ensemble.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Film
Best Picture
Roma

Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Best Actor
Christian Bale - Vice

Best Actress
Glenn Close - The Wife (TIE)
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born (TIE)

Best Supoorting Actor
Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Best Supporting Actress
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Original screenplay
Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter - Black Panther

Best Film Editing
Tom Cross - First Man

Best Hair and Makeup
Vice

Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Black Panther

Best Song
'Shallow' - A Star Is Born

Best Score
Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Best Visual Effects
Black Panther

Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film
Roma

Best young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Best Acting Ensemble
The Favourite

Best Action Movie
Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Best Sci-fi Or Horror Movie
A Quiet Place

Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor In A Comedy
Christian Bale - Vice

Best Actress in A Comedy
Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Television
Best Drama Series
The Americans

Best Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Best Actress In A Drama Series
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Noah Emmerich - The Americans

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Thandie Newton - Westworld

Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Acor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry

Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Henry Winkler - Barry

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Movie Made For Television
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (TIE)
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (TIE)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

amy adamslady gagahollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Why did Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make news this week?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK