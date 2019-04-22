Critics' Choice Film Awards 2019: Andhadhun and Tumbbad win big

bollywood

The Critics' Choice Film Awards brought to the forefront some of the most underrated films, which are often overshadowed by commercial mammoths

Andhadhun and Tumbbad posters

One of the most eagerly awaited award ceremonies, the Critics' Choice Film Awards, announced the winners of the first-ever feature film awards, in attendance of some of the biggest names in the industry, and the result celebrates not only good content, but also the art of filmmaking.

A joint venture of Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group, in association with Vistas Media Capital, Critics' Choice Film Awards brought to the forefront some of the most underrated films, which are often overshadowed by commercial mammoths.

Winning big at the awards, Andhadhun and Tumbbad have emerged as the highest achievers. Alia Bhatt bagged the best actor female award for Raazi and Vineet Kumar Singh bagged the best actor male award for Mukkabaaz.

Best Film: Andhadhun

Best Director: Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Actor Male: Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz)

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Manoj Pahwa (Mulk)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Song: Hallaa (Manmarziyaan)

Best Writing: Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan, Hemanth M. Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar (Tumbbad)

Best Editor: Pooja Ladha Surti (Andhadhun)

Best Background Score: Jesper Kyd (Tumbbad)

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Rakesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Regional film winners were:

Best film (Tamil): Pariyerum Perumal

Best film (Marathi): Lathe Joshi

Best film (Telugu): C/o Kancharapalem

Best film (Gujarati): Reva

Best film (Bengali): Pupa

Best film (Kannada): Ondalla Eradalla

Best film (Malayalam): Ee. Ma. Yau.

Critics' Choice Film Awards stand to be the first awards body, after the National Awards, to acknowledge and appreciate films hailing across varied dialects and languages.

Aiming to be the most credible and inclusive awards of the nation, Critics' Choice Film Awards determines itself at rising above commercial success and popularity to honour the efforts and results of perseverance, dedication and innovation.

The critics' community at the awards comprises of the most renowned names of the industry like Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand, amongst senior journalists who wear their experience as pride. Attended by Shah Rukh, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Ramesh Sippy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other Bollywood celebrities, the awards night was hosted by Neha Dhupia at Rangmandir Bandra, on April 21, 2019.

